Lakshmi Kasula Haram brought to Tiruchanoor temple for Kartika Brahmotsavams

The goddess will be adorned with the piece of jewellery during the Gaja Vahanam procession

November 24, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
The Lakshmi Kasula Haram being taken to the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor on Thursday.

The Lakshmi Kasula Haram being taken to the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Lakshmi Kasula Haram of Lord Venkateswara brought to the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor on November 24 (Thursday), in connection with the ongoing the Kartika Brahmotsavams of the goddess.

The goddess will be adorned with the piece of jewellery during the procession on the Gaja Vahanam.

Earlier in the day, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy carried the jewellery on his head and went round the mada streets of the hill temple in a procession, before it was taken to to Tiruchanoor amid tight security.

After reaching the Kasuvu Mandapam on the outskirts of the temple town, Mr. Reddy handed over the jewellery to TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabhadram who in turn gave it to the temple priests.

Speaking to media, Mr. Reddy said that the nine-day festival was being organised in a grand manner with the participation of devotees this time. the festival remained a low-key affair in the past two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Elaborate arrangements are being made in anticipation of heavy crowd for the auspicious Panchami Theertham on November 28.

