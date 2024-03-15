GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lack of trained personnel, corruption marring fight against ecological degradation, says expert

They take part in the three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Environmental Sustainability, Energy and Earth Sciences (AESEE) 2024’ organised by the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering of SRM University-AP

March 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

There is no dearth of intellectuals or manpower in India to combat the alarming ecological crisis. However, a lack of trained personnel and pollution control boards, the prevalence of large-scale corruption, and the absence of effective cooperation between societal institutes are causing a lax, said Prakasham Tata from the Center for Transformation of Waste Technology, USA.

Delivering the keynote at the inaugural of a three-day international conference on ‘Advances in Environmental Sustainability, Energy and Earth Sciences (AESEE) 2024’, organised by the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering of SRM University-AP, Prof. Tata said universities like SRM-AP are knowledge centres and have the tenacity and wisdom to combat the growing threat and urged young people and environmental enthusiasts to walk the talk.

Director of the National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prakash Chauhan, said Indians had an inherent way of living a sustainable lifestyle. He encouraged young participants to become ‘karma yogis’ by innovating and finding new ways to promote and work towards environmental sustainability.

Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora emphasised the need for people to work at the ground level and not confine to mere talks and conferences. “Go to the community and provide solutions, as nothing can be solved by sitting inside a classroom,” he said.

Head of the Department of Environmental Science and Engineering S. Rangabhasiyam said the faculty and students contributed a large number of articles, of which 106 were featured in Q1 journals.

A book compiled by the department was also released on the occasion.

Advisor V.S. Rao, organising secretaries Javed Ahmad Dar, Pankaj Pathak and Subashree Kothandaraman and others were present.

