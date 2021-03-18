Lab technician dies several days after second COVID-19 shot

Cause of death can be ascertained only after post mortem examination, says AMC Principal

A lab technician at the Madhurawada PHC died at the King George Hospital (KGH) here on Thursday, allegedly due to complications after taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Doctors, however, ruled out such a possibility.

Chandrakala, the technician, had taken the second dose of vaccine on March 5. She had attended to her duties for a few days after that. She, subsequently, developed pain in her legs and sought leave on March 10, said a doctor at the PHC.

“Mild reactions may occur within 30 minutes after taking the vaccine. Complications may occur in two to three days after taking the jab. Chandrakala had taken the first dose on January 18 and did not suffer any complications. As she had to attend a training programme in Vijayawada, she took the second dose after her return on March 5. She later attended to her duties for two days and was all right for five days after taking the second dose,” a doctor at the PHC said, ruling out vaccine as the cause for her death.

“On the midnight of March 10, Chandrakala had fallen off the bed and later developed numbness in her legs. We had rushed her to the KGH on March 11. She was given some injections, and when her condition did not improve, she was kept on ventilator support. She never had any health problems in the last 17 years,” said her husband B. Appalaraju.

“The cause of death can be ascertained only after a post mortem examination is done,” District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar told The Hindu.