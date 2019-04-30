Kurnool RTC depot gets six new AC buses

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has allotted two AC Night Rider and four Indra buses to its Kurnool wing.
The Night Rider buses are proposed to be operated on the Kurnool-Vijayawada route, while two Indra buses would ply on the Kurnool-Hyderabad route and two on the Kurnool-Bengaluru route.
Night Riders are seater-cum-sleeper buses with a capacity of 48 passengers. While 15 berths are sleeper, 33 berths are seats, according to Kurnool Depot Manager R. Srninvasulu.
On-board services
“Water bottles as well as snacks would be provided on the bus,” he said.
The buses were registered on Monday and are expected to be operational in the first week of May.
Prices for the Night Rider service is expected to be ₹100 to ₹150 higher than the AC semi-sleeper service.
