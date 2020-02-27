Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool JAC takes out rally condemning violence in Delhi

People displaying a 300-foot tricolour at a rally in Kurnool on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Reacting to the violence taking place in Delhi, the Kurnool students’ Joint Action Committee(JAC) took out a ‘Tiranga rally’ on Wednesday to spread the message of peace and harmony amongst the citizens.

Thousands of people came out to the rally that began from Old Town and ended at Raj Vihar Centre. People raised slogans against the violence taking place in the national capital and said that peace must prevail. A moment of silence was observed for the people who lost their lives in the violence.

Kurnool YSRCP MLA Hafeez Khan, CPI(M) leader P. Nirmala took part in the rally, along with Muslim community leaders.

Talking about Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Mr. Khan said, “The black laws must be repealed and we reject the current iteration of NPR. There is no place for hatred in this country.”

