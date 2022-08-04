Andhra Pradesh: Kuppam will be the first frontier in poll battle, says Chief Minister

Will make Bharath a Minister if he is elected, says Jagan at interface with party leaders

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that Kuppam Assembly constituency would be the first frontier in the ruling party’s battle to win all 175 Assembly seats in the State in the 2024 elections.

Kick-starting a ‘direct interface’ with leaders from all 175 constituencies on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that massive development works have begun in Kuppam, and added that he had already allotted ₹66 crore for Kuppam municipality, which no other Chief Minister had done.

“Let me say this, I am treating Kuppam constituency as my own. We had drawn up plans to wrest this constituency in the 2019 elections, but unfortunately, Chandramouli could not win. However, I have kept my promise and nurtured his son K. Bharath as his successor. Now, I am promising to the people of Kuppam that if they elect Bharath, I will make him a Minister. I don’t see any reason for Bharath not to win this seat, and I promise that I will support him to the hilt,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister said that his government had unleashed a slew of developmental programmes in Kuppam, such as Nadu-Nedu, allocation of housing sites, forming village and ward secretariats, and commencing work on the Kuppam branch canal. The works would be completed within a year, he said.

“There is a perception that Kuppam is a stronghold of the Telugu Desam Party, and has been electing Chandrababu Naidu. But the fact is that Kuppam constituency has a sizeable number of voters from the Backward Classes (BC) community, and it is they who decide the election. That is why we had selected former IAS officer and BC leader Chandramouli to contest against Mr. Naidu. Unfortunately, Chandramouli passed away, but we have not deserted the family. I had visited Chandramouli when he was undergoing treatment and I noticed Bharath at that time, and decided to nurture him,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling upon the party MLAs, MLCs and leaders to work for the victory of Mr. Bharath in Kuppam.

Minister for Energy Peddyreddi Ramachandra Reddy was present.