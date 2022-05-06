KSN govt. degree college for women in Anantapur gets NAAC ‘A’ grade

Anantapur-based KSN Government Degree College of Women, with an overall grade of 3.15 (Institutional CGPA), received ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) .

College principal P. Sankaraiah and Internal Quality Assessment Cell Coordinator J.S. Parveen told The Hindu that the college, affiliated to Sri Krishnadevaraya University, was the first affiliated college in the State to be accredited by the NAAC during the current cycle after online accreditation assessment was introduced in 2017.

The college got ‘C’ grade in the first cycle in 2007 and improved to ‘B’ Grade in 2014 and got ‘A’ in the current cycle.

The college, also ISO certified, serves the rural population of Anantapur district and has a record of 80% pass percentage, 40% students getting admission in post-graduate courses and 22% getting placed with jobs, they explained.

The college is waiting for funds from the State government for a new hostel block for the girl students that would also house a digital library. The college at present has two hostel blocks with 500 students, they said.

Only 27 government and government-aided affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh have completed the third cycle of accreditation accounting for 27% of such colleges.

Out of the 10 government universities accredited, five universities secured ‘A’ level grades while the remaining five secured ‘B’ level grades. This means that 50% of government universities are putting adequate inputs to provide quality higher education, the NAAC report said.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University had completed its third cycle of accreditation in 2016 and had received ‘B’ grade and is due for the fourth cycle now.