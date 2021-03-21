Kshatriya Parishad elects new office-bearers

The Kshatriya Parishad on Sunday elected Dantuluri Sitarama Raju as its new president at a meeting organised here in the presence of former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and MLCs Penumatsa Suryanarayana Raju and Pakalapati Raghuvarma. Penumatsa Sitarama Raju has been elected as the secretary of the association.

The members vowed to work with unity to achieve the goals of P.V.G. Raju, the founder of the MANSAS Trust.

Association former president P.V. Narasimha Raju and public relations officer K.R.K. Raju were among those present.