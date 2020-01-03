KRU to have a department for Kuchipudi

Krishna University Registrar K. Krishna Reddy has said that the university would soon have a new department dedicated to Kuchipudi dance and fine arts which would offer many online and offline courses to encourage the classical dance form.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the one-day Taneesha Natyotsav here on Friday, Mr. Krishna Reddy the department would become functional in the next academic year, preferably soon after shifting to the permanent campus at Rudravaram.

The Akhila Bharata Kuchipudi Natya Kala Mandali organised the Taneesha Natyotsav.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna University Kuchipudi coordinator (Kuchipudi dance courses) Pasumarthy Kesava Prasad condemned the huge spending on the ritual of ‘Arangetram’ (first on-stage performance) by Kuchipudi dancers in recent years. “The Arangetram of a dancer certainly should not be an affair of huge spending as it is being done in recent years,” he opined.

Mr. Prasad lauded US-based Kuchipudi dancer Gudla Nori Madhuri for conducting the Arangetram of her daughter Ms. Susmitha at Kuchipudi during the Taneesha Yuvanatyotsav. Ms. Madhuri said, “I cherish the association with the Kuchipudi dance and gurus in Kuchipudi.”

Ms. Madhuri and Ms. Susmitha have enthralled the audience with their stellar performance to Annamayya keerthanas. K. Satyanarayana and Chinta Ravi Balakrishna lent their vocal support. P. Seetaramayya on violin and P. Satyanarayana on mridangam give the instrumental support in the dance festival.