Krishna University girl students shine in degree results

Krishna University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandrasekhar on Sunday released degree fifth semester results, in which girl students fared better with 63.86 pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage was 52.27. As many as 10,657 students have appeared for the V semester examinations of various degree courses in the colleges affiliated to the university and 5,570 students have passed.

The students could apply for the revaluation before February 22. Registrar K. Krishna Reddy and other administrative staff were present.