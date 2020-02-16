Andhra Pradesh

Krishna University girl students shine in degree results

Students can apply for revaluation before February 22

Krishna University Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandrasekhar on Sunday released degree fifth semester results, in which girl students fared better with 63.86 pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage was 52.27. As many as 10,657 students have appeared for the V semester examinations of various degree courses in the colleges affiliated to the university and 5,570 students have passed.

The students could apply for the revaluation before February 22. Registrar K. Krishna Reddy and other administrative staff were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 11:24:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/krishna-university-girl-students-shine-in-degree-results/article30837176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY