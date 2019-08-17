Krishna flood: Chandrababu Naidu, 38 others told to move to safer places

In the wake of the rising water levels and threat to dwellers in areas near Krishna River in Guntur district upstream of Prakasam Barrage, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, among 38 others, either owners or tenants, in Undavalli and Thulluru villages were served flood alert notices by the government authorities on Saturday morning.

“Notices were served to all the property owners and tenants in 39 buildings as per the flood manual. As a precautionary measure, they were only asked to move to safer places temporarily as the flood level was increasing,” Guntur Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar told The Hindu.

The inflows to Prakasam Barrage crossed 8 lakh cusecs and the same quantum of water was being discharged as of Satuday morning, intensifying the flood situation. Hundreds of houses were marooned and thousands of people were displaced in Guntur and Krishna districts.

Meanwhile, the issue has once again assumed a political colour as Telugu Desam Party leaders allege conspiracy by the government to force Mr. Naidu to vacate the house. It is one of the unauthorised constructions in the flood plain area, according to the government — a matter that is sub-judice.

On Friday, the TDP raked up the controversy over the issue of drone movement over Mr. Naidu’s residence as Irrigation Department tried to assess the flood situation using drone camera footage. However, Mr. Naidu has not been in his house for several days.

On Twitter, Mr. Naidu’s son and TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday alleged that the government was manipulating flood inflow and outflow to ensure that Mr. Naidu’s house came under water and the government’s point could be proven.

The 38 other properties include guesthouses and buildings of a former MP, a multi-storeyed nature cure clinic, an NGO home and others.