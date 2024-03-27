Krishna Collector urges bankers to grant loans to budding entrepreneurs, tenant farmers

March 27, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu has asked for cooperation from bankers in encouraging budding entrepreneurs by granting them loans under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

At a district-level review meeting with the bankers in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Mr. Rajababu said that banks should come forward to grant loans to tenant farmers without delay.

The Collector said that loans to the tune of ₹5,378 crore have been granted to farmers against their target of ₹5,017 crore in the Kharif season and ₹6,653 crore worth of loans were given to farmers during the Rabi season, against their initial target of ₹4,087 crore; and in the MSME sector, loans worth ₹3,536 crore were sanctioned in the financial year 2023-24.