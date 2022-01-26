Kondaveedu fort tourism gets a fillip

A connecting road, a nagara vanam and ghat road to be completed soon

With the State government giving its administrative and financial nod to the developmental works last week, the Kondaveedu fort tourism is all set to get a fillip.

The last bit of 0.75 km stretch of ghat road leading to the fort would be laid at a cost ₹11.80 crore, and the proposal received green signal from the State government.

The Forest Department has also given the nod for development of a ‘nagara vanam’, a park to be built at a cost of ₹13.35 crore. The main connecting road from Phirangipuram through Solasa village had also been granted with an estimated budget of ₹24 crore.

Chief Engineer, Roads and Buildings Department, Naeem Mulla along with his officers recently visited the fort and reviewed the development works.

“After many years of persistent hard work and support from Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajani, we are happy that the development works have been given the nod by the State government,” said Kondaveedu Fort Development committee convener K. Siva Reddy.

The foundation stone for the development works was recently laid by Minister for Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.