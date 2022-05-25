Konaseema violence: Over 500 rowdy, history sheeters being questioned in Andhra Pradesh

Liquor shops, petrol bunks closed, says DGP

Liquor shops, petrol bunks closed, says DGP

The police are questioning the antecedents and the alleged involvement of over 500 people with criminal history in Konaseema district, in the violence that broke out in Amalapuram on Tuesday, said Director-General of Police (DGP) K. V. Rajendranath Reddy.

“About 500 rowdy, history and suspect sheeters are there in Konaseema district. The Amalapuram, Ambajipeta, Kothapeta, Ravulapalem, Kakinada and Mummidivaram police took the criminals into custody are verifying whether they were involved in the violence by observing CCTV footages,” the DGP said.

As a precautionary measure, APSRTC services had been suspended to Amalapuram, internet facility was suspended and petrol outlets and liquor shops were closed on Wednesday.

“Based on the CCTV footages, police identified the trouble mongers, who allegedly triggered violence, and picked up about 75 suspects. During investigation, it was revealed that some miscreants circulated provocative messages through social media platforms, Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.

“Police opened two rounds of fire into air to quell the mobs. Police are investigating into the reasons for the violence and trace the perpetrators. Forces will continue to be deployed in Amalapuram,” the DGP, who reviewed the situation with senior police officers, said.

2,000 personnel mobilised

Section 144 was in force, and vehicle checking was being done at Razole, Narsapuram, Jaggannapeta, P. Gannavaram, Palakol and other places. Additional force was arranged at the examination centres and exams were held peaceful on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said.

About 2,000 personnel had been mobilised in Amalapuram and the neighbouring areas. Two officers of the Additional DGP rank, two DIGs and six Superintendents of Police were monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

Police conducted meetings with the community heads, various organisations and convinced them not to organise any rallies or protests, Mr. Reddy added.