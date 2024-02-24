GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KLU students educated on the value of good company

February 24, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy on Saturday urged students to be “careful of the company they keep as it could make or break their careers.”

Addressing the students of K.L. Deemed to be University (KLU) as part of the ‘Surabhi 2024’ cultural festival, being held on campus here on Saturday, he said institutions should instil confidence among young learners to face the world ahead of them. Quoting Swamy Vivekananda and sharing anecdotes, he emphasised the value of good company; conversely, he said that bad company will never allow one to realise their true potential.

He borrowed verses from the Bhagavad Gita to motivate the students to move forward with confidence and advised the faculty to refrain from imposing comparison among students.

He also presented awards to best teachers and skill excellence awards to faculty. KLU Vice-Chancellor Parthasaradhy Varma felicitated Mr. Reddy.

