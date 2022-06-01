Kiosk owner attempts suicide on court complex

A soft drinks kiosk shop owner, Kuruba Narayana Swamy, reportedly attempted suicide on District Court complex premises on Tuesday allegedly miffed by the lack of response from the Anantapur Rural Police Sub-Inspector.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli said that the 57-year-old person had consumed pesticide somewhere and came to the court complex and was found sitting in a corner. Suspecting a suicide attempt, those present at the complex immediately rushed him to Government General Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Narayana Swamy had leased land on Ballari Road on the city outskirts from one Navin, who borrowed ₹70,000 and got another ₹1.7 lakh for his relative Nagaraju from the soft drinks kiosk owner. Recently Mr. Navin allegedly asked Narayana Swamy to vacate the land and he agreed only on the condition that his money was returned immediately.

When they did not return his money, he lodged a complaint with the Anantapur Rural Police Station, but there was no response or action from the police, so he allegedly took pesticide and tried to commit suicide.