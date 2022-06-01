Kidney disease: NGOs to study lifestyle of locals in three affected mandals in Andhra Pradesh

Tata Trusts and Vasavya Mahila Mandali to conduct joint research

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has said that non-government organisations Tata Trusts and Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) will conduct joint research and submit a report on the kidney diseases prevalent in the villages of A. Konduru, Reddygudem and Tiruvuru mandals of the district.

Mr. Dilli Rao on Wednesday conducted an online meeting with representatives of Tata Trusts and VMM who came forward to conduct the research and health and rural water supply officials.

Mr. Rao said that 871 samples of persons with symptoms of kidney diseases were tested and 104 of them had higher levels of creatinine. Of them, 15 were undergoing dialysis, while others are under medication, he said.

Higher levels of fluoride, calcium, magnesium and uranium were found in the groundwater samples collected in the said areas, he said. He said Tata Trusts and VMM representatives would speak to the locals and also stay with them for some days to study the lifestyle and eating habits of the locals and would submit a report to the government.

Mr. Rao asked the representatives of the NGOs to be ready to leave for the villages in a week and assured necessary support from the government for their research. Tata Trusts district manager Manoj Kumar, VMM secretary Reshmi and others were present. The Collector had invited NGOs to come forward to conduct research on the issue recently after a meeting with all the stakeholders.