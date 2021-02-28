Kidnapped baby rescued, three women among six held

The accused had sold away two-year-old M. Jeeva for ₹2 lakh, say police

The Guntur Police on Sunday rescued a two-year-old boy, M. Jeeva, who was kidnapped from Yanadi Colony of Pedakakani mandal on February 24, and arrested six people including three women. The gang had sold away the baby to one Venu from Bangaraiahpeta in East Godavari district for ₹2 lakh, the police said, adding that the boy was handed over to his parents.

The accused have been identified as Anisetty Suvarna, her husband A. Durga Prasad, Amarlapudi Srinivas Rao, Pokuri Sagar, all natives of Vijayawada; Varada Chandrika Prathibha Bharathi from Kadapa town and Durgada Venu from Routhulapudi, who bought the baby. Search is on for another accused, said Guntur Range DIG C.M. Trivikram Varma.

15-member team deployed

A team of 15 police officers including Mangalagiri North DSP D. Durga Prasad, Pedakakani CI U. Shoban Babu and their team were assigned to trace the baby.

“Suvarna met Chandrika at a a hospital a few years ago. In November last year, Chandrika asked her her to find a couple who would sell their baby to Venu’s brother who was childless. Venu offered ₹2 lakh if Suvarna could find a baby. The latter agreed and took ₹20,000 as advance. Suvarna and Chandrika allegedly kidnapped Jeeva when he was playing near his house. They took the baby to Bangaraiahpeta in a car and sold him away to Venu for ₹1.60 lakh. The accused also took another ₹20,000 for transporting the baby,” Urban district SP R.N. Ammireddy told the media.

Parents thank police

The accused were arrested in Ajitsingh Nagar in Vijayawada. The car purportedly used in the crime, ₹1.20 lakh in cash and cell phones were seized, he added.

Jeeva’s parents Manikala Musalaiah and Bala thanked the police. “We have been searching for Jeeva since he went missing. We thank the police for rescuing him in just three days,” they said.