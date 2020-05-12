Andhra Pradesh

KIA Motors resumes operations

30 cars are being manufactured per hour

The KIA Motors India Limited in Anatapur district has resumed operations after the lockdown norms are relaxed.

The plant is now manufacturing 30 units of Seltos and Carnival models per hour at its Erramanchi assembly unit.

The company, which engaged around 300 employees during the lockdown for maintaining the plant premises, increased the number from Friday last after the lockdown norms were relaxed.

By Tuesday, it is running the assembly line only in one shift of eight hours with close to 1,000 personnel, dishing out 240 cars per day.

Out of the 30 ancillary units (original equipment manufacturer) that supply parts to the main plant have also come on stream. The units have stocked enough for a month’s requirement.

Social distancing

Based on the permissions accorded by the district administration for transporting employees from various green zones, the company has deployed 52 buses while complying with the social distancing norms and COVID-19 protocols. The staff from the containment zones in Anantapur and other areas have been asked not to report for duty.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 11:12:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kia-motors-resumes-operations/article31568933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY