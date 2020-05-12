KIA Motors resumes operations

The KIA Motors India Limited in Anatapur district has resumed operations after the lockdown norms are relaxed.

The plant is now manufacturing 30 units of Seltos and Carnival models per hour at its Erramanchi assembly unit.

The company, which engaged around 300 employees during the lockdown for maintaining the plant premises, increased the number from Friday last after the lockdown norms were relaxed.

By Tuesday, it is running the assembly line only in one shift of eight hours with close to 1,000 personnel, dishing out 240 cars per day.

Out of the 30 ancillary units (original equipment manufacturer) that supply parts to the main plant have also come on stream. The units have stocked enough for a month’s requirement.

Social distancing

Based on the permissions accorded by the district administration for transporting employees from various green zones, the company has deployed 52 buses while complying with the social distancing norms and COVID-19 protocols. The staff from the containment zones in Anantapur and other areas have been asked not to report for duty.