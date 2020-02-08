Kia Motors not going anywhere: Mekapati

Industries and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy reiterated on Friday that Kia Motors was not moving out of Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu.

As an affirmation of his statement, Mr. Goutham Reddy on Friday attended the Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, where he met Kia Motors General Manager Sun Wook Hwang. Mr. Goutham Reddy said that Kia Motors has faith in the State government headed by Chief Minister YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and was planning to commence production of a second model at its Anantapur facility.

“Andhra Pradesh and Kia Motors have strong relations. The company will continue its relationship with the State and go ahead with its business plans,” Mr. Hwang said.

Reports appeared in the media a few days ago that Kia Motors was planning to shift its manufacturing facility from Anantapur to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. However, both the automobile major and the Tamil Nadu government swiftly refuted the reports.

“These rumours were spread by some people with vested interests. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu owes an explanation to the people of the State for his allegations against Kia Motors. I was pained that a responsible Opposition leader has made such allegations,” Mr. Goutham Reddy said, adding that none can stop investments from flowing into the State.