  1. Second day of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget session: Condolence motion to be moved on IT and Industries minister Gautham Reddy's death.
  2. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in the Womens’ Day celebrations in Vijayawada.
  3. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Kurnool murder case
  4. JAC to hold round-table meeting on the future of Kadapa Steel plant project.
  5. Probe begin on killing of blackbucks in Kurnool.