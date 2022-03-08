Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 8, 2022
- Second day of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget session: Condolence motion to be moved on IT and Industries minister Gautham Reddy's death.
- AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take part in the Womens’ Day celebrations in Vijayawada.
- Supreme Court to pronounce verdict in Kurnool murder case
- JAC to hold round-table meeting on the future of Kadapa Steel plant project.
- Probe begin on killing of blackbucks in Kurnool.
