Keshava Reddy fraud victims demand early relief

The victims of the Keshava Reddy deposit fraud supported by the CPI(M) have stage protests demanding that the Chief Minister provide relief to them. The protesters rallied from Raj Vihar to the Collectorate where they staged a protest. Later, they went to a Keshava Reddy school in the city and protested there.

District party president K. Prabhakar Reddy said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to provide relief to the victims during the Nandyal byelection. “Now he is in power, and he must fulfil his promise,” Mr. Reddy added.

More than 10,000 people were affected by the fraud, and over 800 people had lost money ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹3 lakh.

“The money was collected on the promise that their children could study in any of his schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana without paying any fee until they passed 10th standard,” he said.

Later, the protesters met Collector G. Veerapandian and gave him a memorandum. The Collector, according to Mr. Reddy, said that he would take up the issue up with Mr. Jagan, and look for a solution.

“The school management has assets worth about ₹1,200 crore that could be sold off to repay the victims of the scam,” Mr. Reddy said.