‘Keeping stress at bay crucial for well-being’

Seminar organised by ANU at Ongole

Scholars releasing research papers on stress management during a national seminar at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Ongole on Thursday.

Stress is a fact of life, wherever you are and whatever you do, and to an extent it acts as a catalyst to perform, observes Dr. George Abraham, Principal of YMCA College of Physical Education, Chennai.

With effective stress management, one can excel in their chosen field. But chronic unmanaged stress might lead to lifestyle diseases, Prof. George pointed out while delivering the keynote address at a national seminar organised on the topic by the Acharya Nagarjuna University’s Ongole campus on Thursday.

‘’One has to carefully consider the causes of stress and do away with harmful effects of stress such as depression or hypertension by making systematic physical training part of one’s daily routine,” explained the noted athlete who ruled the track and field between 2012 and 2017.

‘‘Physical training is not just for medals but to develop the right attitude towards life,” he observed.

Scholars from across the country presented 60 papers during the seminar sponsored by the University Grants Commission and the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education, said Seminar Director Dr. Devivaraprasad.