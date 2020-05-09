Andhra Pradesh

Keep vigil on workers returning to State, CM tells officials

Jagan stresses screening of all suspect cases

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon officials to keep a close tab on migrant workers returning from other States due to the possibility of some of them being carriers of coronavirus and contributing to a spurt in the infections which seem to be just about plateauing.

He exhorted the doctors to do their best to prevent further deaths due to COVID-19 while the government spared no effort in arresting the spread of the disease.

In a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 containment measures at his camp office on Saturday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for screening all persons suspected to be infected by the virus.

State tops in testing

Officials told the Chief Minister that with 3,091 tests, Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) continued to be on top in the number of tests per million population (Tamil Nadu stood second with 2,799 tests per million) and 1,65,069 tests had been done so far.

The positivity rate in A.P. was 1.17% compared to the national average of 3.92%.

The Chief Minister appreciated the fact that the number of patients being discharged was increasing and the number of positive cases was slowly coming down.

The officials said the condition of the farmers who went to Koyambedu in Chennai was being watched as the number of cases in Chittoor and Nellore was going up due to those who had returned from that market place in the southern metropolis.

They stated that about 700 workers gained illegal entry into the State without any screening and the process of identifying them and doing necessary tests was under way.

