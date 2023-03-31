HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keep Vijayawada clean and help it get No. 1 swachh rank, Mayor urges citizens

Best Performance certificates given away to civic staff at Swachhotsav event

March 31, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar presenting Best Performance certificates to sanitary workers, in Vijayawada on Friday.

 Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi and Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar presenting Best Performance certificates to sanitary workers, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has appealed to the public to keep the city clean and help it achieve the first rank in ‘Swachh Survekshan’, in future.

The Mayor, along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, participated in ‘Swachhotsav – Swachha Mashaal March’ here on Friday.

Corporators, officers of health, engineering, revenue and other departments and sanitary workers participated in the march. Ms. Bhagyalakshmi and Mr. Swapnil Dinkar gave away Best Performance certificates to the employees of various wings of the municipal corporation.

The Commissioner asked the public and the employees to maintain hygienic conditions and help the corporation to achieve a seven star ranking.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi appealed to women not to dispose of sanitary napkins in toilets and open places, which was causing unhygienic conditions, but throw the napkins in red bins only.

The Mayor asked the public to segregate dry and wet waste before disposing it of.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Swachh Bharat Mission / award and prize

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.