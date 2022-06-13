KCR asked me to counter BJP in A.P., says Vundavalli

KCR, Prasanth Kishore and Cabinet Ministers hold talks for three hours in Hyderabad on June 12

Former Rajamahendravaram MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar on Monday said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had asked him to put a check on the BJP’s rise in Andhra Pradesh through his critical reviews of the party’s policies.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Arun Kumar said he had participated in a discussion with Mr. Chandrashekar Rao on various subjects including the BJP’s presence (in Telugu States), possibilities to create new employment opportunities, water and power sources in the country.

“Political strategist Prasanth Kishore and some Cabinet Ministers (Telangana) were present in the three-hour discussion held in Hyderabad on June 12 with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao,” Mr. Arun Kumar said.

However, he did not know the reason behind the invitation to him to participate in the discussion on the national subjects, he said.

“I have made it very clear to Mr. Chandrashekar Rao that I have retired from politics and I am not willing to re-enter,” said Mr. Arun Kumar. He would have another meeting with the Telangana Chief Minister soon, he added.