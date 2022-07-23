Karunendra Jasti elected president of FAPCCI

VIJAYAWADA

Karunendra S. Jasti, managing director of Stypack Group, has been elected as the president of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) at its third annual general meeting held today.

According to a press release by FAPCCI in-charge secretary P. Vydehi, the company had recently expanded to manufacture polystyrene (thermocol) sheets and mouldings for insulation and packaging at four locations namely Hyderabad, Pune, Tirupati and Ganapavaram in West Godavari district.

Mr. Karunendra, who founded the Hyderabad-based company, is also a partner of Kay Logistics LLP and associated with Macromedia Digital Imaging Pvt. Ltd. which is a leading digital printing company in India, the release said.