Andhra Pradesh

Karthika festivities in Vijayawada endwith ‘Poli Swargam’

Devotees releasing earthen lamps in River Krishna on the concluding day of Kartika Masam festivities, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Devotees releasing earthen lamps in River Krishna on the concluding day of Kartika Masam festivities, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

more-in

The Karthika Masam celebrations came to an end on Wednesday with devotees observing ‘Poli Swargam.’ Devotees in Vijayawada thronged the bathing ghats on the River Krishna to perform the lamp lighting ritual that marks the actual conclusion of Karthika Masam. The devout observe ‘Poli Swargam,’ a day after Amavasya (new moon day) of Karthika Masam.

Devotees said the ritual that witnessed huge rush should serve as a lesson for the district administration to make preparations for the Krishna Pushkaram to be conducted in August 2016 and ensure proper crowd management during the 12-day event.

The devout, especially women, reached the bathing ghats, in the early hours to take a dip in the river and pray for the well-being of their families. Durga Ghat, which is close to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, was choc-a-block with devotees, who turned up irrespective of age.

Women with their young children tucked in their arms came in groups to complete the rituals associated with the occasion.

One Town Sivalayam, the Siva temple near Challapalli Bungalow in Krishnalanka, Ramakoti in Satyanarayanapuram, and Sarabhaiah gullu in Durga Agraharam witnessed heavy rush. The turnout was heavy in Shirdi Saibaba temples too.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 12:20:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/karthika-festivities-in-vijayawada-endwith-poli-swargam/article30100476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY