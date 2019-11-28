Karthika festivities in Vijayawada endwith ‘Poli Swargam’

The Karthika Masam celebrations came to an end on Wednesday with devotees observing ‘Poli Swargam.’ Devotees in Vijayawada thronged the bathing ghats on the River Krishna to perform the lamp lighting ritual that marks the actual conclusion of Karthika Masam. The devout observe ‘Poli Swargam,’ a day after Amavasya (new moon day) of Karthika Masam.

Devotees said the ritual that witnessed huge rush should serve as a lesson for the district administration to make preparations for the Krishna Pushkaram to be conducted in August 2016 and ensure proper crowd management during the 12-day event.

The devout, especially women, reached the bathing ghats, in the early hours to take a dip in the river and pray for the well-being of their families. Durga Ghat, which is close to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, was choc-a-block with devotees, who turned up irrespective of age.

Women with their young children tucked in their arms came in groups to complete the rituals associated with the occasion.

One Town Sivalayam, the Siva temple near Challapalli Bungalow in Krishnalanka, Ramakoti in Satyanarayanapuram, and Sarabhaiah gullu in Durga Agraharam witnessed heavy rush. The turnout was heavy in Shirdi Saibaba temples too.