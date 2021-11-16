Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka CM offers prayers at Tirumala

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai praying at the Dwajasthambham of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday  

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai urged TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to accord more priority to the telecast of Dasa Sahitya programmes on SV Bhakti Channel (SVBC) in Kannada.

Mr. Bommai who is on a two-day visit to the town on the sidelines of the Southern Zonal Council meeting, offered prayers at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

Mr. Subba Reddy, who hosted a breakfast in honour of the neighbouring State’s Chief Minister, briefed him regarding various dharmic initiatives taken by TTD and invited him to the Karthika Deepotsavam festival to be organised at the Palace grounds in Bengaluru on November 22.

Mr. Bommai assured the former of all help and co-operation from his government to the promotional activities taken up by TTD.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 1:28:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/karnataka-cm-offers-prayers-at-tirumala/article37513576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY