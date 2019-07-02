Kapu leaders in TDP deny they are changing party

Following up on their recent huddle at Kakinada, Kapu leaders in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met at former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s residence and called on N. Chandrababu Naidu later but maintained during their brief media interaction that they had no intention to join another party was it was widely speculated.

They claimed to be committed to strengthening the party and there was nothing to read between the lines.

Former MLA Jyothula Nehru said the meeting had a candid discussion on the reasons for the Kapu community allegedly distancing from the TDP during the 2019 elections and how to win their confidence back. He stated that some differences of opinion were sorted out and the future course deliberated upon.

‘Anti-party activity’

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said anti-party activities by some persons damaged the electoral prospects of the TDP and the same was taken to Mr. Naidu’s notice.

He (the former MLA) observed that there were candidates from the Kapu community who would have put up a better fight in the 2019 elections had there been the expected cooperation from the party.

Thota Trimurthulu, Bandaru Madhava Naidu, Badeti Bujji, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Chengalrayudu were present.