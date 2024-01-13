GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham likely to join Jana Sena Party

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will soon call on the Kapu leader and personally invite him to join the party, says its Tadepalligudem constituency in-charge Bolisetti Srinivas

January 13, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KIRLAMPUDI / VIJAYAWADA

T. Appala Naidu,V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan will soon call on Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence at Kirlampudi in Kakinada district, and personally invite him to join the party.

This will be the maiden official meeting between the two leaders since floating the JSP by Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Amid speculation that Mr. Padmanabham was all set to join the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), a JSP delegation, led by party Tadepalligudem Assembly constituency in-charge Bolisetti Srinivas, met the Kapu leader on January 13.

Addressing the media after the talks, Mr. Srinivas said, “Mr. Padmanabham has in principle given his nod to join the JSP. Mr. Pawan Kalyan has also decided to meet Mr. Padmanabham at Kirlampudi before January 23 to personally invite him into the party.”

“Mr. Padmanabham is one of the tallest Kapu leaders in Andhra Pradesh. He has led the movement for Kapu reservation,” Mr. Srinivas said. He further said that the JSP would become stronger with the entry of honest leaders like Mr. Padmanabham.

The gap, if any, between Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Padmanabham would help others in deriving political mileage ahead of the elections, Mr. Srinivas observed, hinting at the difference of opinion that the Kapu leader had with the JSP chief on various issues related to the community.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had long stints in the Congress party and the TDP, and who was a four-time MLA and MP once, is said to be considering re-entry into politics after more than a decade-long break.

Leaders of the YSRCP, the TDP and the JSP met Mr. Padmanabham in the last few weeks, and apparently asked him to join their parties given his sway on the dominant Kapu community (mainly comprising Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari sub-castes) that casts a significant impact on the outcome of elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

