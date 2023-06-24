Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham hints at re-entering active politics in Andhra Pradesh

June 24, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has hinted at re-entering active politics by contesting the 2024 Assembly elections.

Mr. Padmanabham, however, has not disclosed whether he will contest for any political party or as an Idependent.

Mr. Padmanabham had previously been elected as Prathipadu MLA on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket.

In an open letter on June 23, Mr. Padmanabham had dared Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to contest against him in Pithapuram in the next elections.

“At a time when I was preparing to take a decision whether to contest in the next elections or not, the verbal attack by your (Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s) supporters against me made me decide to contest in the next elections. I wish to contest against you (Mr. Pawan Kalyan) in Pithapuram,” Mr. Padmanabham said.

He claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had withdrawn the cases pertaining to the 2016 Tuni riots case upon an appeal made by the Kapu Ministers.

On his association with Kakinada YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, he said that he could not distance himself from the Dwarampudi family for the sake of Mr. Pawan Kalyan.