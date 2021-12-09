Kanthi Rana assumes charge as city police chief

Special focus on safety of senior citizens, women and children, he says

Kanthi Rana Tata took charge as Vijayawada Police Commissioner on Wednesday. Earlier, he visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla devastanam and had darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

He received the guard of honour from the police forces at the Police Commissionerate. Later, speaking to newsmen, Mr. Kanthi Rana said that special focus would be laid on safety of senior citizens, women and children in Vijayawada.

“As I worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Traffic and Law and Order) earlier, I have knowledge on the issues in the city. I will take measures to solve traffic problems in the Commissionerate,” he said.

Speaking on the law and order issues, the Police Commissioner said that steps would be taken to counsel rowdy and history sheeters and tough action would be taken against blade and ganja batch criminals.

Police will intensify campaign on ‘Disha App’ and enlighten the students in schools and colleges on the security measures being taken by the government on women safety, Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Special teams sent

Asked about the activities of ‘Chaddi gang’ in and around Vijayawada, Mr. Kanthi Rana said special teams had been formed and sent to different places to nab the gang members.

“Stern action would be taken against criminals and sexual offenders and friendly policing would be implemented in the Commissionerate,” he said and appealed to the people to cooperate in maintaining peace and law and order.

Deputy Commissioners of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, Babu Rao, D. Mary Prasanthi and Udaya Rani, Additional DCPs met the new Police Commissioner.