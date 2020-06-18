Kanna's plea to Governor on 10%quota for EWS

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has requested Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to direct the government to implement 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among the upper castes in recruitment and admissions to higher and professional educational institutions.

In a letter to the Governor on Thursday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the youth belonging to the EWS were deprived of 10% reservation provided by the Central government due to its non-implementation by the State. This 10% quota was a historic decision taken by the Centre, he observed.

Appeals made to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to implement the 10% quota for the EWS among the upper castes fell on deaf ears, Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged seeking the Governor's intervention.