Andhra Pradesh

Kanna demands judicial probe into gas leak

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding an inquiry into the gas leak incident at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam by a sitting judge of the High Court and sought issuance of permanent health cards to the affected people to facilitate treatment for possible long-term illnesses.

He stated that all the victims were poor and could not afford medical expenses. He quoted experts as saying that the inhalation of styrene gas could have lifelong health complications. The disaster was clearly man-made as the company had failed to comply with industrial safety protocols, he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 11:17:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kanna-demands-judicial-probe-into-gas-leak/article31546837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY