Kanna demands judicial probe into gas leak

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding an inquiry into the gas leak incident at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam by a sitting judge of the High Court and sought issuance of permanent health cards to the affected people to facilitate treatment for possible long-term illnesses.
He stated that all the victims were poor and could not afford medical expenses. He quoted experts as saying that the inhalation of styrene gas could have lifelong health complications. The disaster was clearly man-made as the company had failed to comply with industrial safety protocols, he said.
