Kanaka Durga temple conducts Giri Pradakshina

March 08, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam conducted Giri Pradakshina of Indrakeeladri on Tuesday.

The Kanaka Durga temple priests performed special prayers and rituals outside the ‘prachara ratham’ of the Kanaka Durga temple in the evening amidst chanting of hymns by Vedic scholars. The Giri Pradakshina is being conducted for the well-being of people and world peace, said temple priests.

The giri pradakshina was conducted from Sri Kama Dhenu Ammavari Aalayam to Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam. The procession passed through Kummaripalem Centre, Nalugu Sthambala Centre, Sitara, Kabela, Milk Factory, Chitti Nagar, Kothapeta, Nehru Bomma Centre and Brahmin Street before concluding at Maha Mandapam.

Devotees offered prayers along the way to the processional deities seated on the chariot. They offered coconuts, fruits and flowers to the deities. It is said that performing Giri Pradakshina around the Indrakeeladri on pournami, a full moon day, would fulfil the wishes of the devotees.

Kanaka Durga temple Sthanacharya Vishnubhatla Sivaprasada Sarma and Vedic committee members were present.