‘Kalpa vriksha’ fete held in grandeur

The temple of Lord Venkateswara witnessed a flurry of religious activities on the fourth day on Tuesday in connection with the annual Brahmotsavams.
Festivities relating to ‘kalpa vriksha vahanam’ were organised in the morning wherein Lord Malayappa Swamy in the guise of Lord Krishna was dressed in his traditional headgear and a golden flute and was accompanied by his two consorts.
The celebrations relating to the ‘vahanam’ were held at ‘kalyanotsava mandapam’ inside the temple.
Later in the afternoon, priests ceremoniously organised ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the deities wherein they were specially adorned with garlands made of kiwi fruits, pineapple, amla, black velvet, nandivardhanam, peacock feathers, ‘vatti veru’ and crowns made of rose petals.
The mandapam was exquisitely decorated with apples, corns, cut roses and other traditional flowers befitting the occasion.
Sacred garlands
Meanwhile, the sacred garlands from the temple of goddess Goda Devi from Sri Villiputtur in Tamil Nadu also reached the temple.
The customary garlands were traditionally received by TTD senior pontiff at his mutt in the presence of Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal, Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy and later handed over to chief priest inside the hill temple. The garlands will be adorned to the main deity on Wednesday on the eve of auspicious Garuda seva.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath