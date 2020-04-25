Kakinada unit ready to produce 25,000 PPE kits per week, says VSEZ

After obtaining fast-track clearances from Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), Pals Plush, a unit located at GMR Kakinada SEZ, one among the 58 operational SEZs under VSEZ, has completely changed its product lines from plush toys being exported to USA to personal protective equipment (PPEs).

PPEs are in great demand in Andhra Pradesh and across the country for the frontline staff and medical personnel fighting COVID-19. Pals Plush has been able to ramp up its initial production of 1,000 PPE kits per day to 3,000 per day in less than two weeks and now it is ready to make 25,000 per week, according to VSEZ Development Commissioner A. Rama Mohan Reddy. He appreciated on Saturday the proactive role of Ajay Sinha, president, Pals Plush, and his team at Kakinada, having taken up social responsibility by producing PPEs to ensure regular delivery to Central Drug Stores in AP. Mr. Reddy also appreciated the role of Ministry of Commerce, which took up the matter with Revenue Department and got scrapped basic customs duty on the recommendations of the VSEZ, bringing down the cost of each PPE, by more than ₹45 per kit and saved ₹90 lakh against the present order of two lakh kits. The exemption is granted for all PPEs such as masks and surgical gowns. He said that so far the VSEZ had accorded approvals for making PPEs, including masks to eight units in the surroundings of Vizag, Atchutapuram and Kakinada. So far production of 3.1 crore masks, one crore of PPE kits and 25,000 sanitisers had been approved for the year depending on the demand.