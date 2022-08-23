Kailash Satyarthi asks NGO staff to make A.P. child labour-free

Nobel laureate tells them to focus on slums and improve girl child literacy

Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) founder and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has asked the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) staff to make Andhra Pradesh child labour-free.

Mr. Satyarthi, who was here, enquired about child sexual abuse, minor marriage, education and trafficking with BBA, a sister concern of KSCF, on Tuesday.

He asked BBA State Coordinators G. Tirupathi Rao and B. Chandrasekhar Rao on the measures being taken to prevent child marriages, trafficking and sexual abuse at different places.

Mr. Tirupathi Rao explained that BBA, in association with various government organisations, were conducting anti-child labour and trafficking campaigns and seminars to sensitise public against child abuse.

BBA rescued and provided assistance to about 1,500 children during the pandemic and more than 150 children, who were being trafficked to different places, were rescued, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

Mr. Satyarthi, while appreciating the staff, asked them to focus on slums and take measures to improve girl child literacy. He advised the BBA representatives to keep a vigil on bus and railway stations and other places to prevent trafficking.