HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh| Kadapa court grants bail to TDP leader B.Tech Ravi

He was arrested on November 14 and was remanded at Kadapa prison on charges of attacking the police in January

November 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The YSR Kadapa district court on Wednesday granted bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge of Pulivendula Assembly constituency Mareddi Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as B.Tech Ravi, who was lodged in Kadapa central prison on remand since November 14 in a case filed in Vallur police station in January this year. Senior TDP leaders and cadres reached the prison zone, expecting the release of Mr. Ravi.

On January 25, Mr. Ravi, along with the party activists, was present at the entrance of Kadapa airport to welcome TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh who was on a visit to Kadapa district to offer prayers at the temple of Devuni Kadapa and Pedda Dargah, two days before the launch of his Yuva Galam yatra. At that time, a heated argument ensued between the police and the TDP cadres. Following this, the Vallur police registered a case against Mr. Ravi, charging him of attacking the police. After ten months, the TDP former MLC was arrested on November 14 and was remanded at Kadapa prison.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Telugu Desam Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.