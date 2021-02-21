K. Sailendra is Executive Director of IndianOil in south

K. Sailendra has assumed charge as the Executive Director (Regional Services), IndianOil Southern Region comprising Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Besides being the Regional In-charge of key areas including human resources, finance, LPG and fuel logistics, contracts, safety and security, aviation and quality control, Mr. Sailendra will also function as the regional-level coordinator for Oil and Gas industry in the above five States. Earlier he was heading the LPG group of IndianOil in Karnataka.
A mechanical engineer from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Mr. Sailendra is an acknowledged expert in LPG domain having worked across LPG bottling plants, LPG operations, engineering project, auto LPG, supply chain management, marketing and sales across the country for over three decades.
During his extensive tenure in IndianOil LPG, Mr. Sailendra had been responsible for developing exhaustive policies for Auto LPG stations and oversaw network expansion of Auto LPG stations across the country. He commissioned the first electronic carousal and built the first indigenously designed mounded storage for LPG as in-charge of Hyderabad LPG bottling plant which became industry standards later. As LPG Head of Rajasthan, he was responsible for the successful roll out of PMUY, besides implementing the scheme in Karnataka as well.
