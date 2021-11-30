Jyothi Surekha brings laurels to country

She is ranked fourth in world in compound women individual category

Vijayawada’s international archer and world medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam has been ranked fourth in the world in the compound women individual category.

It is her career-best world ranking. The latest world rankings were released by World Archery, the international federation for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of archery, on Monday on its website. Ms. Surekha won gold at Dhaka 2021 Asian Archery Championships last week.

Earlier, she won a silver medal in Yankton 2021 World Championship.

Along with these two events, Paris and ’s-Hertogenbosch events were considered for ranking calculation and she scored 188.45 points, which is only one less than the score of world number three archer. She was at sixth position earlier.

Twenty-five-year-old Ms. Surekha is the first Indian compound woman archer to climb to the fourth place in the world ranking, and she is currently ranked number one in Asia, said her father V. Surendra.