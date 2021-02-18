Justice sought in lawyercouple murder case

Members of the Kurnool District Bar Association on Thursday took out a rally from the District Courts Complex in protest against the brutal murder of advocate couple—Vananarao and Nagamani—in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.
The association members also staged a rasta roko near Rajavihar Junction in the afternoon. Kurnool District Bar Association president Y. Jayaraju condemned the incident and demanded that a law be made to provide protection to advocates.
“The murder case should be tried in a special court and the perpetrators should be brought to justice within six months. It is time the Bar Council of India and State Bar Council laid focus on the security of advocates, overcoming the political and ideological differences,” said Mr. Jayaraju. who is also the president of the Andhra Pradesh SC, ST Lawyers Forum.
He also wanted the investigation and trial of the case be done under the direct supervision of the Telangana High Court.
City Bar Association president Mohan Babu, secretary Gopal, Bar Council member Paluru Ravi and a large number of advocates took part in the rally.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath