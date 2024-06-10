Justice needs to be done to Amaravati farmers, says BJP MLA

Jammalamadugu MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stressed the need to undo the injustice done to Amaravati farmers, especially the families of 272 farmers who died in the last five years, and added that cases booked against over 2,500 persons during the YSRCP rule should be withdrawn. Construction of the capital city of Amaravati would also be brought back on track soon, he said.

Addressing the media during his visit to the villages in the capital city region along with Amaravati farmers on Monday, Mr. Adinarayana Reddy, who was Minister for Marketing in the previous TDP government, said that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy never bothered to pay heed to the woes of the farmers who had parted with their lands for the construction of the capital city under a land pooling scheme.

“Mr. Jagan attributed ulterior motives to N. Chandrababu Naidu, P. Narayana (former Minister) and Nara Lokesh, and got charges framed against them on frivolous grounds. Such was his vindictive attitude, which ultimately cost the YSRCP dearly in the elections,” Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said.

“Farmers are happy that the TDP has returned to power, and Mr. Naidu is keen on expediting the capital works,” he said, adding that mistakes committed by the officers during YSRCP rule should be corrected and promised support to the new government on behalf of the BJP for the capital project. Some YSRCP MLAs are looking to join the NDA but the BJP would not allow them in as their entry would be detrimental to the party, he said, adding that one need not be surprised if Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy decides to wind up his party.