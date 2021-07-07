Justice Eswara Prasad passes away

Senior judge and former Chairman of the Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property Justice Jasti Eswara Prasad (87) passed away on Tuesday .

Born on August 4 ,1934, Justice Eswara Prasad graduated from the Madras and the Andhra Universities. He completed his BA from Vivekananda College, Madras, and completed LLB from the Osmania University in Hyderabad. He enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in 1959. He built up a lucrative practise both in the High Courts as well as in the Supreme Court, particularly in the Constitutional, Civil and Taxation matters.

He handled several important cases in which landmark judgments were rendered. After practising for 31 years, he was elevated to the Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court in March 1990. He held the position of the Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 1990 to April 1994.

Subsequently, he held the position of Judge of the Karnataka High Court from April 1994 till his retirement in August 1996.

In January, 1997 he was appointed as Chairman of the Special Court under the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing Prohibition Act and remained in that position till he was called upon by the Chief Justice of India to accept the Chairmanship of a National Tribunal.