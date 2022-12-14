  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022ARG 3-0 CRO LIVE, FIFA World Cup semifinal:Messi, Alvarez shine as Argentina reaches final

JSP’s ‘Shramadanam’ to focus on road repairs in Anantapur

Potholes to be filled within 24 hours of receiving a phone call

December 14, 2022 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party Anantapur district president T.C. Varun has given a call to party workers and leaders to fill up potholes in Anantapur city within 24 hours of receiving a phone call from the public.

Releasing a poster announcing the launch of the ‘Jana Sena Shramadanam’ programme, Mr. Varun asked people to call up the JSP helpline on 9398854513 for any complaint regarding road repairs. The YSRCP government did not bother to repair any roads ever since coming to power in the State, he alleged.

JSP city president Podili Babu Rao and district vice-president Anke Eshwarayya along with party workers unveiled the posters for the programme at the party office at Saptagiri Circle in the city.

“Within the 50 divisions of Anantapur municipal limits, if anyone makes a phone call asking for pothole repairs, they will be done within 24 hours,” the leaders said.

The work was to begin from Tuesday, but due to continuous rains, the programme could not be launched and it will begin from Wednesday, the leaders said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.