JSP’s ‘Shramadanam’ to focus on road repairs in Anantapur

December 14, 2022 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Jana Sena Party Anantapur district president T.C. Varun has given a call to party workers and leaders to fill up potholes in Anantapur city within 24 hours of receiving a phone call from the public.

Releasing a poster announcing the launch of the ‘Jana Sena Shramadanam’ programme, Mr. Varun asked people to call up the JSP helpline on 9398854513 for any complaint regarding road repairs. The YSRCP government did not bother to repair any roads ever since coming to power in the State, he alleged.

JSP city president Podili Babu Rao and district vice-president Anke Eshwarayya along with party workers unveiled the posters for the programme at the party office at Saptagiri Circle in the city.

“Within the 50 divisions of Anantapur municipal limits, if anyone makes a phone call asking for pothole repairs, they will be done within 24 hours,” the leaders said.

The work was to begin from Tuesday, but due to continuous rains, the programme could not be launched and it will begin from Wednesday, the leaders said.