GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP ridicules Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim on corruption-free governance

It amounts to self-certification, says Nadendla Manohar; the JSP has exposed the ‘rampant corruption’ in various departments, he asserts

March 29, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday.

Jana Sena Party leader Nadendla Manohar addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Friday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim to have credited huge sums into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes by pressing the button more than 130 times (Direct Benefit Transfer) devoid of a single rupee of corruption amounts to self-certification.

That corruption had been rampant was evident from the receipt of a staggering 8,03,612 complaints through the toll-free number, 14400, during the last four years of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule. Of the 8,03,612 complaints, 2,16,803 were about activities that involved Ministers and their officers and staff, while 4,39,679 pertained to YSRCP MLAs and MLCs, Mr. Manohar asserted while addressing the media persons at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, on March 29 (Friday).

Mr. Manohar said his party had exposed the corruption that took place in some government departments with proof, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy kept quiet for obvious reasons.

The government, instead of setting things right, orchestrated attacks on those who questioned its misdeeds, he alleged.

The ACB did not dare to take action against the corrupt Ministers, MLAs and MLCs due to pressure from the higher echelons of power, he added. The Chief Minister owed an explanation for the mess created by him and his party leaders, Mr. Manohar said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / corruption & bribery / Jana Sena Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.