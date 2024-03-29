JSP ridicules Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim on corruption-free governance

March 29, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim to have credited huge sums into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various welfare schemes by pressing the button more than 130 times (Direct Benefit Transfer) devoid of a single rupee of corruption amounts to self-certification.

That corruption had been rampant was evident from the receipt of a staggering 8,03,612 complaints through the toll-free number, 14400, during the last four years of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule. Of the 8,03,612 complaints, 2,16,803 were about activities that involved Ministers and their officers and staff, while 4,39,679 pertained to YSRCP MLAs and MLCs, Mr. Manohar asserted while addressing the media persons at the JSP office, near Mangalagiri, on March 29 (Friday).

Mr. Manohar said his party had exposed the corruption that took place in some government departments with proof, but Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy kept quiet for obvious reasons.

The government, instead of setting things right, orchestrated attacks on those who questioned its misdeeds, he alleged.

The ACB did not dare to take action against the corrupt Ministers, MLAs and MLCs due to pressure from the higher echelons of power, he added. The Chief Minister owed an explanation for the mess created by him and his party leaders, Mr. Manohar said.