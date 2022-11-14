  1. EPaper
JSP leaders demand apology from Parvatipuram MLA for his remarks against Pawan Kalyan

They threaten to stage a protest in front of the house of Jogarao

November 14, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Jana Sena Party senior leaders Vangala Dalinaidu, Chandaka Anil Kumar, Reddi Karuna and others have demanded that Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao should tender an apology for making derogatory remarks against JSP president Pawan Kalyan who had taken up a State-wide agitation called ‘Jagananna Mosam’ to highlight the work delay and corruption in Jagananna layouts.

Addressing the media at Parvatipuram, Mr. Dalinaidu said that the local MLA was unable to digest the social audit being taken up by the JSP in the Parvatipuram layouts. “Mr. Jogarao should not cross his limits while criticising Mr. Pawan Kalyan since he had taken up the social audit to protect the public money. If the MLA continues to make vague allegations, we will stage a protest in front of his house,” he added.

