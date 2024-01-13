GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP leader Bolisetti Srinivas meets Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham

In view of reports that the Kapu leader is considering re-entering active politics after a decade-long break, leaders of various parties have been calling on him and inviting him into their organisations considering the sway he holds in the dominant community

January 13, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Tadepalligudem constituency in-charge Bolisetti Srinivas met Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence at Kirlampudi in Kakinada district on January 13.

The meeting comes amidst speculation that Mr. Padmanabham is contemplating joining a political party in the run-up to the general elections, and it can well be the JSP.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said the JSP would become stronger with the entry of honest leaders like Mr. Padmanabham, and that party president Pawan Kalyan would soon call on him.

The gap, if any, between Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Padmanabham would help others in deriving political mileage ahead of the elections, Mr. Srinivas observed, hinting at the difference of opinion that the Kapu leader had with the JSP chief on various issues related to the community.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had long stints in the Congress party and the TDP, and was a four-time MLA and MP once, is said to be considering re-entry into politics after more than a decade-long break.

Leaders of the YSR Congress Party, the TDP and the JSP met Mr. Padmanabham in the last few weeks, and apparently asked him to join their parties given his sway on the dominant Kapu community (mainly comprising Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari sub-castes) that casts a significant impact on the outcome of elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / General Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.