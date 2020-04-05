Journey of rediscovery

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens last month to observe a voluntary Janata Curfew on March 22, people responded enthusiastically, staying indoors the whole day.

It was a different experience for many, as rarely had anyone spent an entire day without stepping out of their homes.

However, little did anyone know that in a span of a few days, the Prime Minister would again appear on television, this time to announce a complete lockdown for three weeks. The ‘novel’ experience of staying indoors for an entire day was now to extend to a full three weeks, in a much-needed move to beat the coronavirus pandemic.

Thus began a journey of self-discovery for many. Bookworms pulled out old, forgotten books out of their dusty shelves, while foodies shared recipes, and music aficionados cleaned and tuned their old instruments.

Experts offered sage advice on beating the lockdown blues.

"Innovation is the mantra," said Prof. N.N. Raju, former superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care, Visakhapatnam.

"The best thing is to do what you like to the most. If you like to cook, try preparing innovative dishes and spend quality time with your family. If you like reading, and do not have any new books at home, now is a good time to reread your favourite novels. The most important thing is to spend quality time with your family, which we rarely get to do in these stressful times," he said.

Grandparents rejoice

The lockdown was welcomed most heartily by the elderly, who relished the prospect of having their children and grandchildren at home for three weeks. "It has been years since I could tell a bedtime story to my grandchildren or spend quality time with them on my terrace. Now that my son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren are at home. I cook authentic delicacies for them and spend good time with my two grandchildren every evening on the terrace. They are happy too, as they feel that their childhood has returned. This family time was lost in the melee of stressful professional and academic commitments," said 75-year-old Saraswati, a retired teacher.

Yoga, hobbies take centre stage

With gyms, parks and the Beach Road being closed, working out or going for a jog have taken a back seat. However, many are still finding ways to stay fit by doing yoga or workouts at home.

"Earlier, I would go to a gym to stay fit. But now, I find that yoga with a few minutes of meditation is a great way to stay fit and beat the lockdown blues," said A. Pradhan, a software professional. "Though we are working from home, there is a lot of free time for us. In between work, I am finding time to do some workouts at home or yoga. It is keeping me both mentally and physically fit," he said.

For Srinivas, a trainee engineer working for a construction firm, books are his sole companion.

"I was a voracious reader in my school days and was fond of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series and J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. However, after going to college, I was sucked into the rat race and had little time to read novels. During this lockdown, I have rediscovered my lost passion," Srinivas said. "My tastes have changed somewhat, and now I am into mythological fiction," he said.

Sri Lakshmi, a 30-year-old homemaker, said she was getting back in touch with her artistic side, trying her hand at oil paintings, while her husband Rajesh is back to doing what he loves most — tending to his rooftop garden.

"This lockdown is serving two purposes at once — while keeping us safe from coronavirus, it is also helping us rediscover ourselves," said Rajesh.

For the millennials, the over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar are lifesavers. "The content on these platforms helps us pass the time and there are many good movies which can be watched along with family," said an engineering student.